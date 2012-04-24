WASHINGTON, April 24 Apple Inc
i nfringed a M otorola Mobility patent in making its
popular iPhones, iPads and other products, a judge for the
International Trade Commission ruled on Tuesday.
Motorola Mobility, which is in the process of being acquired
by Google, had filed related lawsuits against Apple in
district courts in Illinois and Florida.
Apple did not violate three other patents which Motorola
Mobility accused it of infringing, ITC Judge Thomas Pender said
in a preliminary ruling.
The full commission will now review the judge's decision and
issue a final ruling in August.
The case is at the International Trade Commission, No.
337-745.