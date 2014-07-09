(Corrects para 9 to make clear the National Federation of the
Blind reached an agreement with Apple in 2008, without filing a
lawsuit)
By Christina Farr
SAN FRANCISCO, July 9 Advocates for the blind
are debating whether to use a carrot or a stick to persuade one
of their oldest allies, Apple Inc, to close an emerging
digital divide in mobile technology.
As digital life increasingly moves to the world of
smartphones and tablets, some disabled people with visual,
hearing and other impairments are feeling more left out than
ever.
As baby boomers retire and age, the number of people needing
help is multiplying. Many disabled advocates believe federal law
requires that apps be accessible, but courts have not ruled on
the issue. Few disabled want to risk alienating Apple,
considered a friend, by fighting it.
Mobile apps that work well can transform a blind person's
life, reading email on the go or speaking directions to a new
restaurant. Some young blind people no longer feel the need to
learn Braille to read with their fingers, when Siri and other
computer voices can do the reading instead. Captions on videos
and special hearing aids bring hearing impaired into the digital
fold.
But when apps don't work, life can grind to a stop. Jonathan
Lyens, a San Francisco city employee, who is legally blind, has
a hard time browsing jobs on professional networking site
LinkedIn.
"The app is insane. Buttons aren't labeled. It's difficult
to navigate," said Lyens. When it comes to social media apps,
new problems arise with every release, he said. "I get nervous
every time I hit the update button."
LinkedIn has hired an accessibility chief, Jennison
Asuncion, who himself is blind, and says it is working to
improve the app.
Still, advocates of the disabled want the problem solved by
the company at the center of the app world -- Apple. Rival
Google Inc, whose Android operating system drives more
phones than Apple, is also under pressure, but as the creator of
the modern smartphone and a long-time champion for the blind,
Apple is feeling the most heat.
Apple hasn't been a steady champion. In 2008, the National
Federation of the Blind sent a demand letter to Apple even as
the Massachusetts attorney general began an investigation into
the accessibility of iTunes. Apple eventually agreed to pay
$250,000 and add captions and other accessibility improvements
to iTunes. Since then it has added more such features to its
iPhone, iPod, iPad and Apple TV products.
Now, Apple and Google both have developer guidelines on how
to make features accessible, such as labeling buttons that can
be read by Apple's VoiceOver software.
But they don't require accessibility, in contrast to other
strictly enforced rules, such as a ban on apps that present
crude or objectionable content. Nor do they offer an
accessibility rating system, which some disabled advocates say
would be a big help.
That is where the new debate starts: should the blind return
to court for protection they believe is guaranteed by law, or
nudge their old ally to work harder? Should they pursue app
makers, as some lawyers have, or Apple and Google?
Attorney Daniel Goldstein, who brought the suit against
Apple in 2008 as counsel for the National Federation of the
Blind, said the 2008 action could provide a model for a suit
focused on apps, but the Federation says no lawsuit is being
considered.
At last week's National Federation of the Blind convention,
members approved a resolution to press Apple to create and
enforce accessibility standards. In the halls there was some
debate about whether or when to play hard ball over requirements
that apps be accessible.
"It's time for Apple to step up or we will take the next
step," said Michael Hingson, board member for the National
Association of the Blind's California chapter, describing
litigation as "the only resort" if Apple did not bring
accessibility requirements to the app store.
To be sure, Apple, Google, Twitter and other
technology companies have increasingly accommodated users with
impairments in recent years.
Many developers are ready to help when they learn there is a
problem, said Chris Maury, whose Conversant Labs builds apps for
the visually impaired.
"I try to lead with the carrot and not the stick. It's
better to inform developers that accessibility is the right
thing to do and an opportunity to reach a whole new base of
users. It shouldn't just be about compliance or avoiding legal
risks," he said.
There is a worldwide market of 1.1 billion people with
disabilities, according to research firm Fifth Quadrant
Analytics. Nearly 21 million U.S. adults experience vision loss,
according to the 2012 National Health Interview Survey, and
approximately 28 million have a hearing impairment, according to
the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association.
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook in a 2013 speech at Auburn
University described people with disabilities "in a struggle to
have their human dignity acknowledged." He said, "They're
frequently left in the shadows of technological advancements
that are a source of empowerment and attainment for others."
The company declined to comment on its accessibility
strategy or whether developers should be required to make apps
accessible.
PROBLEMS
Problems on apps begin with unlabeled buttons, which can't
be read by the machine. New features and graphics can be
particularly challenging, and many companies upgrade an app,
before bringing their accessibility features up to date in a
follow-up release. The result is unexpected, dramatic changes in
usability.
Several members of the National Association of the Blind
told Reuters they struggle with apps from Bank of America,
TuneIn, Southwest, Mint and Netflix, among others. Bank of
America declined to comment. Netflix said it had made big
strides on captioning and the others said they were working to
improve accessibility.
By contrast, ride service Uber and Twitter, frequently win
kudos for their apps.
Google Accessibility Engineering Manager Eve Andersson told
Reuters that product teams are increasingly encouraged to
consider users with special needs at the outset.
"We can't stick on accessibility band aids," she said. The
company now offers training on accessibility implementation and
design in Zurich, Mountain View and New York, she added. She
declined to comment on whether Google would require apps be
accessible.
Apple also is encouraging developers to include
accessibility, bringing executives from Fleksy, which designed
an oversize virtual keyboard, to describe their experience at
the June developers conference, for instance.
Apple's next version of its phone operating system, iOS 8,
will have a "speak screen" features that reads whatever is on
the screen, improved zoom, and support for hearing aids for
hearing impaired made by companies including ReSound. Apple
helped develop the hearing aid.
Howard Rosenblum, chief executive officer of the National
Association of the Deaf, wants more. "Any app should be
accessible to everyone," he said.
(Editing by Edwin Chan and Peter Henderson)