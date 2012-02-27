FRANKFURT Feb 27 U.S. technology group
Apple scored a legal success over rival Motorola
Mobility Holdings when a German court said it could no
longer ask Apple to halt sales of iPhone and iPad devices for
now.
"The licensing terms offered by Apple sufficiently addresses
Motorola's interests," the higher regional court in Karlsruhe,
Germany, said on Monday. Its decision was a preliminary
assessment in an ongoing appeals process.
Apple and Motorola -- which Google is in the
process of acquiring -- are engaged in global patent litigation,
part of a broader legal fight over the smartphone market, with
billions of dollars at stake.
Motorola won a temporary injunction in a Mannheim court in
December that forced Apple to stop the sale of iPhone 3G and 4
models and 3G/UMTS-based iPads -- which Motorola said infringed
some of its patents -- on its German online store.
Apple has been fighting the injunction since then, saying
Motorola should allow it to use its patented technology because
companies in the mobile device sector cannot get around using it
if they want to remain competitive.
Motorola has said it has negotiated with Apple and offered
it "reasonable licensing terms and conditions since 2007".
The Karlsruhe court said Apple has now amended its
counter-offer for terms twice to have the injunction overturned.
"At the current stage, which only allows a summary
assessment of the two sides' arguments, it is to be assumed that
Motorola would be in breach of its obligations under anti-trust
legislation if it continued to demand that Apple does not sell
the iPhone and iPad," the court said.
In a separate dispute between the two companies, Apple was
forced last week to deactivate "push" notification features for
mobile users of its iCloud and MobileMe services in Germany,
after an injunction in favour of Motorola.
It is also locked in disputes over mobile patent
infringement with other companies including Samsung Electronics
and HTC, in several countries.