(Adds comment from former Apple exec, analyst)
By Julia Love
SAN FRANCISCO/BENGALURU Dec 17 Apple Inc
promoted longtime executive Jeff Williams to the role
of chief operating officer, reinstating the title previously
held by Chief Executive Tim Cook, as part of a series of changes
to the company's leadership team.
Williams, who joined Apple in 1998, previously served as
senior vice president of operations and oversaw development of
the Apple Watch, the company's first new product since the iPad.
In charge of the iPhone maker's supply chain, and service
and support operations, he also looked after the company's
social responsibility initiatives.
"Jeff is hands-down the best operations executive I've ever
worked with," Cook said in a statement.
Williams' new job vaults him into the elite group of C-level
executives, which includes chief design officer Jony Ive.
The title change formalizes a role Williams had been playing
since Cook's promotion, said analyst Tim Bajarin of Creative
Strategies.
"(Williams) was trained by Tim," he said. "He was the right
person to take that position."
While it was unclear if the appointment meant Apple was
grooming Williams to be Cook's successor, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing a source, that the move did not
necessarily signal that.
In any case, Cook does not appear to be eyeing the exits,
said former Apple executive Jean-Louis Gassée, who saw the
leadership changes as a way to keep executives on their toes.
"I don't see Tim Cook relinquishing the reins in any way,"
he said. "I see him strengthening his hand."
Apple also said on Thursday it would expand the
responsibilities of global marketing chief Phil Schiller to
include leading the Apple App Store.
The move will create greater accountability for improvements
to the App Store, said Gassée, who hopes to see Apple do more to
guide users to the best apps.
The move liberates Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president
of Internet software and services, to focus on one of his chief
responsibilities: deal-making.
Cue leads the charge for Apple as it tries to strike
partnerships in Hollywood and elsewhere, which will be critical
as the company tries to expand television offerings, Bajarin
said.
Among other appointments, Tor Myhren, chief creative officer
of advertising agency Grey New York - part of advertising giant
WPP Plc - will join Apple as vice president of marketing
communications in the first quarter of 2016.
Apple shares were down 1 percent at $110.14 in midday trade.
(Additional reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Lehar Maan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr, Sayantani Ghosh, Stephen R.
Trousdale and Bernard Orr)