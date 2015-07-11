By Diane Bartz and Julia Love
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO July 10 U.S. government
antitrust regulators are looking into claims about whether
Apple's treatment of rival streaming music apps is illegal under
antitrust law, according to three industry sources.
Apple recently launched a new music streaming
service, Apple Music. It also provides the App Store platform
for competing streaming services including Jango, Spotify,
Rhapsody and others.
Apple takes a 30 percent cut of all in-app purchases for
digital goods, such as music streaming subscriptions and games,
sold on its platform.
While $9.99 has emerged as the going monthly rate for music
subscriptions, including Apple's, some streaming companies
complain that Apple's cut forces them to either charge more in
the App Store than they do on other platforms or erode their
profit margins.
The Federal Trade Commission is looking at the issue but has
not begun a formal investigation, said the three industry
sources, who requested anonymity. The agency has had meetings
with multiple concerned parties, one source said. The agency
meets with companies routinely, and a formal investigation may
not materialize.
Antitrust lawyers interviewed by Reuters were divided on
whether Apple's policies had the makings of an antitrust
violation.
A spokeswoman for Apple declined to comment. The FTC also
declined to comment.
As all-you-can-eat music subscriptions become more popular
among listeners, a wave of companies have rushed in to cater to
the demand. Apple has long been a leader in digital music
through its iTunes Store, but it has been a relatively late
entrant to on-demand streaming.
Streaming services' chief grievances with Apple stem from
the company's 30 percent cut. To avoid it, customers can sign up
for a streaming service through their Web browser, but the
streaming industry sources argue that many consumers do not
realize that is an option.
Tyler Goldman, CEO for North America of the music streaming
company Deezer, said the bite that Apple takes out of his
company's $9.99 U.S. subscription fee leaves little for Deezer.
"The margin in music is quite small, and the App Store
diminishes the margin."
"It will be an issue for the industry going forward. You can
either raise your prices and not be competitive with Apple's
price, or you can have no margin," he said, adding that he was
unaware of whether Deezer has talked to the FTC.
Two of the industry sources say that the antitrust concerns
focus on restrictions in the App Store. These include a
prohibition on advertising in the app that the company is on
other platforms, a ban on marketing in the app that consumers
can also buy directly from the company's website, and a ban on
linking to a company's website from within the app. These
restrictions apply to all apps, not just music streaming apps.
Although Google also offers a music subscription
service and charges a 30 percent transaction fee in its app
store, its policies for app sales have drawn less ire from rival
streaming services. Industry sources say the company places
fewer restrictions on those transactions.
Although Apple dominates the digital music business
primarily through iTunes, its share of the global smartphone
market is relatively small. Google's Android operating system
accounts for 78.9 percent, with Apple's iOS system clocking in
at 17.9 percent, according to research firm Gartner based on
sales in the first quarter of 2015.
Antitrust lawyers knowledgeable about the tech industry were
split on whether Apple's policies violated antitrust law. Apple
is free to charge whatever fee it likes for transactions in the
App Store, some argue, and companies do not have to sell their
goods there.
It is legal to have a monopoly but it is not legal for
monopolies to use their clout to hurt competitors, said Jeffrey
Jacobovitz of the law firm Arnall Golden Gregory.
Apple's critics may be seeking to convince the FTC to use
Section Five of the FTC Act, which prohibits "unfair or
deceptive acts or practices," to pursue Apple, he said.
Since the Justice Department's successful prosecution of
Apple for colluding with publishers to push up the prices of
ebooks, the FTC may be inclined to take a closer look at Apple's
involvement in the music business, said Jacobovitz.
Another antitrust lawyer dismissed most of the concerns as
companies complaining about actions that were undoubtedly
aggressive, but still legal.
"They're (Apple) tough business people," said the lawyer,
who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
