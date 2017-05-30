LOS ANGELES May 30 Apple Inc's Apple
Music streaming service will release its adaptation of comedian
James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" to subscribers beginning on
Aug. 8, the company said on its website on Tuesday.
The technology company had previously announced that "Carpool
Karaoke: The Series" would be launched in April as part of a
move into original video for Apple Music, a $9.99 a month
streaming service. Apple later delayed the release without
providing an explanation, Reuters reported.
New episodes of the series will be released on Apple Music
on Tuesdays, the company said. "Carpool Karaoke" will continue
to be a recurring segment on "The Late Late Show with James
Corden," which is broadcast on CBS Corp.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)