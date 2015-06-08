June 8 Apple Inc is setting up a
high-speed network and upgrading how it builds data centers, to
compete better with Amazon.com Inc, Google Inc
and Microsoft Corp in cloud services,
Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the plans.
The plan entails connecting Apple's data centers in
California, Nevada, North Carolina and Oregon, and others to get
content closer to Internet hubs in some densely populated
markets, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1IpsB7y)
Apple is seeking to handle more traffic on its own, without
renting server space from cloud providers such as Amazon and
Microsoft.
While Apple hasn't disclosed total costs, investments will
run into the billions, Bloomberg reported.
Apple will stick with most of its existing vendors, and is
mainly seeking to bolster its current infrastructure, according
to the report.
Apple declined to comment on the report.
The iPhone maker said in February it would spend 1.7 billion
euros ($1.9 billion) to build two data centers in Europe.
Apple said the centers, in Ireland and Denmark, would power
Apple's online services, including the iTunes Store, App Store,
iMessage, Maps and Siri for customers in Europe.
