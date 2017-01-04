Jan 4 Apple Inc has removed the New
York Times Co's news apps from its app store in China,
following a request from the Chinese authorities.
Apple removed both the English-language and Chinese-language
apps from the iTunes store in China on Dec. 23, according to the
New York Times, which first reported the action. (nyti.ms/2hTOV3J)
"The request by the Chinese authorities to remove our apps
is part of their wider attempt to prevent readers in China from
accessing independent news coverage by The New York Times of
that country," the New York Times spokeswoman Eileen Murphy told
Reuters.
"We have asked Apple to reconsider their decision," Murphy
said.
The Chinese government began blocking The Times's websites
in 2012, after a series of articles on the wealth amassed by the
family of Wen Jiabao, who was then prime minister, according to
the New York Times report.
"We have been informed that the app is in violation of local
regulations," Fred Sainz, an Apple spokesman told the Times.
However, apps from other international publications,
including The Financial Times and The Wall Street Journal, were
still available in the app store, the New York Times reported.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)