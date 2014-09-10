(Repeats with no changes in text)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 10 Apple Inc's
long-awaited launch of tap-to-pay technology in its new iPhones
and smartwatch may be the seal of approval that near-field
communication technology needs to become as commonplace as wifi,
Bluetooth and GPS.
Called NFC, the technology lets smartphones communicate
wirelessly with other devices such as point-of-sale terminals by
holding them together. While proponents have argued for years
that it is ideal for secure payment systems that could
eventually replace credit cards, none have taken off.
At a gala event on Tuesday, Apple Chief Executive Officer
Tim Cook uncorked Apple's attempt at mobile payments, called
Apple Pay, using NFC chips built into the company's two new
iPhones and Apple Watch.
NXP Semiconductors NV's dominates the market for
NFC chips with Broadcom Corp accounting for much of the
remainder. Chipmakers including Qualcomm, MediaTek Inc
and Marvell Technology Group Ltd have their
own NFC offerings and will have a chance to stake out more
significant market share if Apple sets off an explosion in
mobile payments.
Samsung, Motorola and other manufacturers already include
NFC in many Android smartphones, and some mobile-payment inroads
have been made in Asia. But with major payment systems like
Google's Wallet failing to catch on, the technology has remained
far from standard in handsets.
Now, trend-setter Apple's adoption of NFC looks likely to
provide the technology the long-needed respect it needs.
"Apple not supporting it always called some people to
question its viability," said James Anderson, senior vice
president of mobile and emerging payments at MasterCard,
which supports Apple Pay. "All those questions have gone away
now. I expect NFC will be the predominant technology for
point-of-sale payments between a smart device and a merchant
terminal."
Manufacturers included NFC chips in about 300 million
smartphones last year, equivalent to around a third of all
smartphones shipped. The number of NFC-enabled phones this year
is expected to keep growing and reach around 550 million
devices, helped by Apple's devices and an expanding number of
Android gadgets, Gartner analyst Mark Hung estimates.
As well as phones, NFC technology is being built into
point-of-sale devices, video game consoles and medical tools.
Shipments of NFC chips are expected to reach 1.64 billion units
in 2018, according to market research firm IHS iSuppli.
NXP's stock surged 16 percent in the past month as investors
bet the Dutch company's chips would be used by Apple. NXP, which
declined to comment, already supplies sensor coprocessors for
the iPhone.
Selling NFC and related security chips for the iPhone could
mean an extra $230 million in revenue for NXP next year,
according to Pacific Crest analyst John Vinh.
NEED FOR CHIPS TO SECURE DATA
The use of NFC for mobile payments also opens the door to
selling more "secure element" chips used to safeguard vital
credentials like account numbers.
"For there to be a full payment solution there needs to be
not only an NFC radio but also a secure element chip, which
obviously increases the dollar content opportunity for
chipmakers like NXP, but also provides a more robust and secure
solutions for the mobile payments industry," Vinh said.
Chipmakers ST Microelectronics and Infineon
Technologies have a strong presence in secure element
components and have plenty of scalability should the technology
take off, said IHS iSuppli analyst Don Tait.
NXP had a 59 percent share of the NFC chip market last year,
but rivals are ramping up their own offerings. Broadcom has a
third of the market and is integrating NFC features onto "combo"
chips already packed with wifi, Bluetooth and GPS.
Qualcomm, the world's leading chipmaker, has been late to
the game but last year launched its first NFC chip as have
smaller rivals.
"Today's news is a welcome indication that NFC technology is
realizing its potential," said David Favreau, vice president of
product management at Qualcomm. "We have seen the growth of NFC
in other geographies and expect it to become a standard feature
for mobile devices."
