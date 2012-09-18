(Changes attribution of quotation in paragraph 14)
By Alistair Barr and David Henry
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Sept 13 EBay Inc
Chief Executive John Donahoe often quotes a merchant
saying NFC stands for "Not For Commerce" - and dismisses the
prospects of Near Field Communication technology used to turn
cellphones into mobile wallets.
He got some support this week from Apple Inc, which
did not embed NFC chips into the iPhone 5.
NFC proponents had hoped Apple would endorse the technology,
which passes encrypted data between devices at close range
without contact. So instead of swiping a credit card, shoppers
can simply wave their phones at a checkout terminal to pay for
their goods.
The technology is backed by the largest U.S. carriers and
credit card companies, but has failed to take off in America
because merchants have been reluctant to spend money to upgrade
their checkout terminals until NFC is more widely adopted.
"Anyone hoping NFC would be a reality soon is disappointed,"
said Sanjay Sakhrani, an analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.
"Many in the industry were hoping inclusion in the iPhone would
be a springboard for more adoption. This takes the impetus
away."
NFC technology, which has uses beyond mobile payments, is
backed by Isis, a mobile wallet joint venture between Verizon
Wireless, AT&T Inc and T-Mobile USA.
Isis' financial services partners include American Express
, JPMorgan Chase and Capital One Financial
.
Like many new technologies, NFC is hampered by a
chicken-and-egg problem. Mobile phone makers like Apple are
reluctant to take on the extra cost and engineering effort of
embedding NFC chips because many merchants can't accept payments
this way yet. Meanwhile, merchants won't install NFC until more
consumers have the technology on their phones.
Isis said on Thursday that it was delaying the launch of its
NFC mobile payments service for the second time this year.
"Isis has placed a massive bet on NFC," said David Evans,
founder of Market Platform Dynamics and an adviser to companies
in the payments business. Apple's decision "is another reason to
believe that Isis doesn't have much promise of getting off the
ground."
Apple did not include NFC because it is not clear the
technology solves any current problem, marketing chief Phil
Schiller told AllThingsD on Wednesday.
APPLE: WE'LL PASS
Instead of embracing NFC, Apple is developing Passbook, a
mobile app that pulls together loyalty cards, tickets and
coupons on the new iPhone. Many analysts consider this an early
version of a digital wallet, except Passbook does not let users
link their credit and debit cards yet.
Other digital wallets have already been developed by
companies including eBay's PayPal, Google Inc and Visa
Inc. These wallets aim to bring together credit and debit
cards, bank accounts, loyalty cards, rewards and coupons in one
place, letting shoppers pay for purchases mostly online, but
increasingly in physical stores too.
NFC's advocates argue it eliminates plastic and cash and can
be more secure than magnetic strips. But that alone will not
persuade consumers to stop using credit cards in stores because
plastic is already so convenient, experts say.
"It is a new technology and one that is unfamiliar to users.
So that opens up new possibilities for abuse and naiveté," said
Ari Juels, chief scientist at security firm RSA Labs. But he
said NFC allows for interesting security options that
traditional credit cards don't, such as account numbers that
change dynamically.
PayPal is betting that other services that make digital
wallets more useful will encourage consumers to switch - it is
designing a digital wallet that helps consumers do as many
things as possible from one place, including buying flight or
movie tickets, sending money to other people and tapping
coupons, rewards and loyalty cards.
"Technology is not what's going to win this digital wallet
war. It's going to be about the consumer value proposition,"
said Carey Kolaja, senior director for PayPal's product team.
Others argue NFC still has potential, partly because
merchant incentives from Visa and MasterCard are expected
to spark a wave of payment terminal upgrades in coming years.
These upgrades will include NFC capability.
"It is difficult to buy a new terminal that doesn't already
have NFC technology, and soon it will be impossible," said Rick
Oglesby of consulting firm Aite Group.
But the software and service providers behind the terminals
will also have to be ready to accept and process payments that
come with coupons, loyalty cards and rewards programs.
At the moment, most terminals can handle the amount of the
transaction and the card number and not much else, Oglesby said.
Until this is all sorted out, Apple will likely wait to
enter the payments business aggressively, Oglesby and others
said. Apple took a similar approach to 4G LTE wireless
technology, waiting until coverage was wide enough this year to
unveil an iPhone that uses it, Oglesby noted.
"They won't do something until they know a lot of their
customers will use the service," he said.
