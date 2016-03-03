(Repeating for additional clients with no changes to text)
By Julia Love
SAN FRANCISCO, March 3 From Apple's
earliest days, executives insisted that employees work from its
headquarters in sleepy suburban Cupertino.
The thinking, championed by Steve Jobs, was that a
centralized campus would put the CEO "within walking distance of
everyone," said Steve Wozniak, who founded the company with
Jobs.
That stance may finally be softening as Apple prepares to
open chic new offices in San Francisco's high-rent South of
Market neighborhood, which has spawned scores of promising
startups.
Apple's decision to plant a flag in San Francisco, 46
traffic-choked miles north of its headquarters, comes years
after similar moves from rival tech firms such as Google
and LinkedIn and marks a turning point in
Apple's willingness to accommodate workers, according to
recruiters and former employees.
The move is one sign of the intensifying war for tech talent
- and of the overwhelming preference of younger tech workers to
live and work in the city, with its vibrant nightlife and public
transportation. The two floors Apple has leased in a building
mostly occupied by CBS Interactive offer abundant open space and
exposed ceilings, the preferred tech aesthetic.
As Apple's Silicon Valley rivals dangled perks to woo
workers in the latest tech boom, the iPhone maker mostly held
firm - the company still does not offer free lunch, and it was
among the last companies to operate shuttles to and from the
city.
Those company-paid charter buses to the valley appeased
workers for a time, but the novelty has faded, said recruiter
Andy Price of executive search firm SPMB.
With rising competition for talent from a new wave of
private companies with sky-high valuations - such as Uber and
Airbnb - Apple must do more, recruiters and former employees
say.
"Apple's attitude has always been that you have the
privilege of working for Apple, and if you don't want to do it,
there's someone around the corner who does," said Matt MacInnis,
a former Apple employee who worked on the company's education
business and is now CEO of Inkling, an enterprise technology
company.
Now, MacInnis said, "they have to compete."
Apple spokesman Colin Johnson declined to comment.
URBAN OUTPOST
Apple's footprint in San Francisco until now has come
largely through acquisitions of companies already based there,
including Beats Music and Topsy Labs, a social media analytics
firm.
After Apple acquired Topsy in 2013, workers were surprised
that the company did not move those employees to the valley, a
former Apple employee said. Topsy's space was large enough for
about 75 workers, but other Apple employees soon began dropping
in to work from the city, crowding the office.
The iPhone maker's new office will be in about 76,000 square
feet of rented space at 235 Second St.
Apple's presence in San Francisco will remain modest,
especially compared to rival Silicon Valley firms such as Google
and LinkedIn. The new office is big enough for about 500
workers.
Apple has said that it had more than 25,000 employees in the
Santa Clara Valley, where it is headquartered.
Apple could opt to move some employees already in San
Francisco into the new space, such as those from Topsy or Beats.
The company has advertised for a variety of jobs in the city for
workers in machine learning and big data - two of Topsy's
specialties - and digital music, Beats' domain.
The space is currently under construction, suggesting Apple
might be ready to move in late summer, real estate experts say.
Demand for desks there could be intense. After established
tech firms open up shop in San Francisco, they often have more
workers wanting space there than they can accommodate, said
broker John Lewerenz of real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield.
Google has struggled to keep workers from swarming its San
Francisco office, particularly on Fridays. The company quickly
leases additional floors in its main San Francisco building when
they are vacated by other tenants, Lewerenz said.
COMMUTING AND RECRUITING
Apple's new San Francisco office appears to be "just a small
adaptation" to some tech workers' disdain for the commute of at
least 90 minutes to the South Bay, said former company executive
Jean-Louis Gassee.
But some former employees say an official Apple office of
any size in San Francisco was once unthinkable - even though the
city is home to 14 percent of its workforce, second only to San
Jose, according to a 2013 company report.
For a graphic showing where Apple employees live in the Bay
Area, see tmsnrt.rs/1QwR4ZY
Apple's stance on centralization turns off some job seekers,
said recruiter Amish Shah, founder of Millennium Search, who has
run across some candidates who rule out the company because of
the commute. Younger tech workers, he said, put a high premium
on quality of life.
San Francisco residents now have more options to dodge the
commute with a growing number of tech companies in the city,
recruiters say.
"If companies want to stay competitive and have a shot at
hiring the best available talent, they're going to have to be
flexible," said Jose Benitez Cong, a former Apple recruiter who
is now launching a startup.
Before leaving Apple in 2009, MacInnis spent three hours a
day commuting from San Francisco to Apple headquarters. Now he
uses Inkling's location in the city to his advantage,
systematically recruiting San Francisco residents tired of long
commutes to the valley.
Russ Heddleston, co-founder and CEO of document sharing
company DocSend, says he has also found an edge by planting his
startup in San Francisco. He previously commuted to the valley
to work for Facebook, a notable exception to the trend
toward satellite offices in San Francisco.
"They have the social clout to get people to commute," he
said. "But if they weren't as cool, could they afford to have
their office in San Jose and get talent to come in? It's a real
problem."
SUBURBAN SPRAWL
Another factor may be that the company has little room left
to grow in Cupertino: It occupies about 70 percent of the office
space in the city of about 60,000, said Angela Tsui, the city's
economic development manager.
The sheer size of Apple's work force has prompted the
company to grab space in neighboring towns such as Sunnyvale and
North San Jose.
The diffuse office structure has dimmed the allure of
commuting to the South Bay, said one former employee, who
requested anonymity to protect professional relationships.
"The old appeal was if you were an engineer at the mother
ship, you could go to the cafeteria, and there's Steve Jobs
ordering sushi," he said. "Those days are gone now."
In Wozniak's view, spreading out the teams could infuse new
creativity into the company. In a recent interview, he recalled
being a lonely voice of dissent on the company's philosophy of
centralization.
"I was the executive who always opposed that," he said. "I
felt that you should distribute your divisions and let the
teams think more independently."
(Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and Brian Thevenot)