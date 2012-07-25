Qatar willing to talk to resolve Gulf crisis - foreign minister
June 6 Qatar is open to holding dialogue to resolve the crisis with its Gulf neighbours, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told CNN International.
SAN FRANCISCO, July 25 Apple Inc released the latest version of the operating software for its MacIntosh computers on Wednesday, touting new features such as better integration with the "iCloud" Internet storage service and gaming.
The "Mac OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion" was released a day after Apple reported disappointing results that hammered its shares.
Mountain Lion, first unveiled in June during Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, is available as an upgrade from the previous two operating systems -- Lion and Snow Leopard -- for $19.99. Macs purchased on or after June 11 will receive a free upgrade, the company said.
The update includes more than 200 new features, including integration with iCloud, desktop versions of Messages and Game Center, a new Notification Center, according to a press release.
A future update for the new operating system will bring Facebook directly onto the Mac, the company said.
LONDON, June 6 British Prime Minister Theresa May looks on course to increase her parliamentary majority in Thursday's election, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday, shortly after another survey suggested the race with the opposition Labour Party was neck and neck.