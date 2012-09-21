FRANKFURT, Sept 21 A German court ruled against
Apple Inc in two patent cases against Samsung
Electronics and Motorola Mobility, owned by Google
.
The Mannheim court ruled that Samsung and Motorola didn't
infringe a technology related to touch-screen functions.
The ruling came as customers queued at Apple stores across
the world to buy the new version of the company's iPhone.
The touch-screen technology is used in a number of
applications running on Google's mobile platform Android.
Industry analysts had feared a ruling in favour of Apple could
have a wider impact on the smartphone industry.
Samsung said in a statement it welcomed the ruling, while
Apple declined to comment.
Motorola could not immediately reached for comment.
Last month Apple scored a landmark legal victory over
Samsung when a U.S. jury found the Korean company had copied
critical features of the iPhone and iPad and awarded Apple $1.05
billion in damages.
Technology companies have invested billions of dollars in
buying up patent portfolios that they can use against rivals and
have also ploughed money into litigation in the United States
and Europe.
Germany has become a major battleground in the global patent
war between makers of mobile phones, tablet computer devices and
their operating software, as court actions there have proved to
be relatively cheap and speedier than in other jurisdictions.
Last week a court in Munich ruled that Motorola had
infringed Apple's "overscroll bounce" technology patent, which
enables users to move documents over the screen of their device
and let them bounce back to the centre after releasing their
fingers.