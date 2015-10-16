(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)

Oct 16 A U.S. jury on Friday ordered Apple Inc to pay the University of Wisconsin-Madison's patent licensing arm more than $234 million in damages for incorporating its microchip technology into some of the company's iPhones and iPads without permission.

The amount was less than the $400 million the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) was claiming in damages after the jury on Tuesday said Apple infringed on its patent for improving the performance of computer processors.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Tom Brown)