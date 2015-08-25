FRANKFURT Aug 25 Apple Inc patents
covering the "slide to unlock" feature on smartphones are
invalid, Germany's highest appeals court ruled on Tuesday,
reaffirming a 2013 decision rejecting the U.S. company's claims
by a lower court.
The ruling by the Federal Court of Appeals in Karlsruhe
covers one of the Apple iPhone's most popular defining features,
of which makers of rival Android-based phones have developed
their own versions.
In a statement, the appeals court said it confirmed a ruling
by the lower Federal Patent Court that cancelled Apple's German
patent, based on the technique's similarity to a phone released
by Swedish company Neonode Inc a year before the
iPhone's 2007 launch.
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Neonode N1 had substantially similar technical features,
the patent court had found. It ruled Apple's easier-to-use
interface was not in itself patentable.
Neonode sold tens of thousands of phones before declaring
bankruptcy in 2008. It reorganised itself as an intellectual
property firm licensing its patented optical technology for use
in phones, tablets, readers and other touchscreen devices.
Motorola Mobility, at the time a unit of Google Inc
but now owned by China's Lenovo Group Ltd,
filed the original suit in a Munich court against the Apple user
interface patent.
Apple won that case but the ruling was later overturned by
the federal patent court.
(Reporting by Eric Auchard and Peter Maushagen; Editing by
David Holmes)