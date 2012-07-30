TAIPEI, July 30 A Taiwan university has filed a
patent infringement suit against Apple Inc in a U.S.
court over the iPhone maker's Siri speech recognition system,
which lets users place calls or perform other tasks with voice
commands, and is seeking undisclosed damages.
Apple is also wrestling with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
in one of the biggest-ever technology patent trials
as a lengthening list of foes big and small charges into legal
battle with Apple over patents and trademarks for its popular
mobile devices.
Earlier this month, Apple paid $60 million to Proview
Technology (Shenzhen) to end a protracted legal dispute over the
iPad trademark in China.
Taiwan's National Cheng Kung University said on Monday it
had launched a suit alleging that Apple's use of Siri in its
iPhone and future versions of its iPad infringes two U.S.
patents it was granted in 2007 and 2010 that relate to
voice-to-text technology.
The suit was filed in the United States District Court for
the Eastern District of Texas, Marshall Division, on Friday, it
said.
"We filed that lawsuit in the Texas court because it
processes faster and its rulings are usually in favour of patent
owners and the compensations are usually higher," said Yama
Chen, legal manager of National Cheng Kung, in the southern
Taiwan city of Tainan.
He declined to disclose the amount of compensation the
university was seeking but said any calculation would be based
on Apple's U.S. sales of devices that use Siri.
An Apple representative in Asia could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Chen said the university was also examining whether
smartphone voice recognition systems used by Google Inc
and Microsoft Corp have infringed its patents.
Two small Chinese companies have filed suits against Apple
in China, with Jiangsu Xuebao charging trademark violations for
the use of Snow Leopard as the name of its computer operating
system and Zhi Zhen Internet Technology targeting the voice
assistant functions used in Siri, Chinese media reports said in
early July.