March 20 Apple Inc infringed 15 patents relating to security, Intertrust Technologies Corp alleged in a lawsuit against the iPhone maker.

The lawsuit covers iOS devices such as the iPhone and iPad, Mac computers and laptops, Apple TV and services including iTunes, iCloud and the Apple App Store, Intertrust said in a statement.

Silicon Valley-based Intertrust develops and licenses digital rights management (DRM) software, which is used to protect and manage content rights for companies that distribute music, movies and other digital content.

Apple declined to comment.