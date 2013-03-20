BRIEF-Cellcom Israel announces private debenture placement in Israel
* Cellcom Israel announces private debenture placement in Israel, closing set to July 2018; Cellcom Israel announces a deferred loan agreement
March 20 Apple Inc infringed 15 patents relating to security, Intertrust Technologies Corp alleged in a lawsuit against the iPhone maker.
The lawsuit covers iOS devices such as the iPhone and iPad, Mac computers and laptops, Apple TV and services including iTunes, iCloud and the Apple App Store, Intertrust said in a statement.
Silicon Valley-based Intertrust develops and licenses digital rights management (DRM) software, which is used to protect and manage content rights for companies that distribute music, movies and other digital content.
Apple declined to comment.
* NioCorp issues update on its Elk Creek, Nebraska Superalloys Project