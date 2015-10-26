LAS VEGAS Oct 26 Apple Inc's mobile
wallet Apple Pay is winning over more U.S. households a year
after its launch, but growth has slowed, research released on
Monday showed.
Fourteen percent of U.S. households with credit cards had
signed up for the payment option by the end of September, up
from 11 percent in February, Phoenix Marketing International
said at a payments conference in Las Vegas.
"A very rapid initial threshold was achieved by Apple Pay
and it is still growing but the growth rate has slowed down,"
said Greg Weed, director of card performance research at
Phoenix.
An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment, but noted that a
company statement in early October cited "double digit monthly
growth in Apple Pay transactions" since its launch.
About 48 percent of Gen Xers, in their mid-30s to mid-50s,
use Apple Pay, compared with 42 percent of millennials, aged 21
to 34, Phoenix said.
Among Apple Pay users, 86 percent have linked their credit
cards to make a purchase, 49 percent consumers use their debit
cards and 22 percent use different types of prepaid cards, the
report showed.
Phoenix said it has been researching Apple Pay since its
launch in October 2014, with a group of 15,000 consumers.
In June, two-thirds of the top 100 U.S. retailers told
Reuters they did not plan to accept Apple Pay this year.
