By Eric Auchard
| FRANKFURT, Sept 19
FRANKFURT, Sept 19 In the hype-fuelled
technology industry, "revolutionary" is a word in danger of
losing its meaning.
But Apple Inc's new mobile payments system -
unveiled just ten days ago - is already winning over the
heavyweights of the financial industry and signaling the likely
demise of lesser payment alternatives.
Its secret? Apple Pay preserves many existing relationships
while inserting a new dominant player - itself - as kingmaker.
Its potential audience? The 800 million Apple users who have
already connected credit and debit cards to iTunes accounts.
"Apple's approach appears to be collaborative with
traditional payment networks, instead of competitive, and it's
much less disruptive," says Nathalie Reinelt, a payments expert
with banking consultancy Aite Group.
Apple Pay allows consumers using new Apple phones or
soon-to-be-released tablets and smartwatches to buy things by
simply holding the device up to readers installed by store
merchants. Launched on Friday in the new iPhone 6s, it was first
unveiled on Sept 9, when the giants of the credit card industry
- Visa, MasterCard and American Express -
declared their commitment to making the Apple service work.
Big brand retailers have also signed up and now major banks
are racing to out-do on another in promoting the service to
customers, hoping to win the lion's share of their spending and
the lucrative transaction business that comes with that.
Softcard, the U.S. consortium of top U.S. mobile network
operators, AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile USA
, said last week that it was working with Apple to
develop a SIM-card based version in 2015.
And French payments company Ingenico signed a deal
this week with Loewe, the Spanish luxury handbag and fashion
retailer owned by LVMH, to provide Apple Pay services
for its network of 160 stores in 34 countries.
"Without a doubt, the rush is on to cooperate," said
Forrester Research payments analyst Denée Carrington.
Square, the credit-card reader start-up that is the second
act for Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, has said its terminals used
by many retailers will accept Apple Pay from customers.
Apple is already working with Twitter to create a
"Buy Now" button for Twitter users and with Facebook to
offer an Apple Pay "Buy" button to its users, according to Trip
Chowdhry, a financial analyst at Global Equities Research.
NOT SO FAST
Payment systems connect consumers to their money through an
extremely complex supply chain of banks, credit card issuers,
transaction processors, retailers and other merchants who both
cooperate and brutally compete with each other for advantage.
Also involved are hundreds of independent payment technology
firms - from start-ups to mid-sized players - who have built up
healthy businesses spotting and then supplying missing pieces of
the system. Banks, telecom network operators and major retailers
turn to such specialists to create bespoke payment systems.
It's these mid-size mobile payments suppliers that have the
most to lose from Apple's end to end payments system.
Monitise Plc appears to be an early casualty of
this rapid redrawing of industry alliances. The London-listed
company set out 11 years ago as an innovative company making
payments work on an array of different mobile phones and in the
process doubling revenues each year until recently.
Key to its success was backing from Visa, the world's
largest credit card company, which helped it win deals with
banks and financial transaction providers worldwide.
But on Thursday Visa said it was looking to sell its
remaining stake in Monitise in order to focus on its own
in-house systems, costing Monitise one-third of its market
value, or about 290 million pounds.
"What was a complex environment with hundreds of phone types
now has two: (Google) Android and Apple," notes Thomas Noyes,
former head of sales channels at Citigroup's Global Consumer
banking business who now heads Silicon Valley data-sharing firm
Commerce Signals.
Adds Forrester's Carrington: "It does give other smaller, as
well as larger players like (eBay's ) PayPal, reasons to
pause."
Even the world's largest credit card companies are rushing
to embrace Apple because they otherwise risk being cut out of
the action, says Ben Robinson, chief strategy officer at banking
software supplier Temenos.
"If I can make a payment to a merchant simply by touching my
phone or sending a message ... that merchant can get value
immediately from that transaction without in any way having to
use (the major credit card companies)," Robinson says.
He made the comments in Geneva this week while announcing
the results of a global poll of 198 senior bankers.
The Temenos survey found that 23 percent of respondents
cited technology firms as their biggest competitive threat,
ahead of other big banks, cited by 20 percent. Such fears have
been on the rise from 11 percent in 2012 to 18 percent in 2013.
(Additional reporting by Tom Miles in Geneva and Noor Zainab
Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Sophie Walker)