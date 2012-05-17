* To buy equipment from SunPower Corp, Bloom Energy
* Two solar installations to be built for Maiden, NC, center
* Center entirely powered by renewable energy by year end
* SunPower shares up more than 9 pct
By Poornima Gupta
May 17 Apple Inc plans to power its
main U.S. data center entirely with renewable energy by the end
of this year, taking steps to address longstanding environmental
concerns about the rapid expansion of high-consuming computer
server farms.
The maker of the iPhone and iPad said on Thursday it was
buying equipment from SunPower Corp and startup Bloom
Energy to build two solar array installations in and around
Maiden, North Carolina, near its core data center.
Once up, the solar farm will supply 84 million kWh of energy
annually. The sites will employ high-efficiency solar cells and
an advanced solar tracking system.
The two solar farms will cover 250 acres, among the largest
in the industry, Apple CFO Peter Oppenheimer told Reuters. Apple
plans on using coal-free electricity in all three of its data
centers, with the Maiden facility coal-free by the end of 2012.
"I'm not aware of any other company producing energy onsite
at this scale," Oppenheimer said in a telephone interview.
"The plan we are releasing today includes two solar farms
and together they will be twice as big as we previously
announced, thanks to the purchase of some land very near to the
data center in Maiden, which will help us meet this goal."
Shares in SunPower leaped more than 10 percent to close at
$5.59 on Thursday, and tacked on a 6-cent after-hours trading
gain on top of that.
Concerns about the ever-expanding power consumption of
computer data centers have mounted in recent years, as
technology giants build enormous facilities housing servers to
cater to an explosion in Internet traffic, multimedia use and
enterprise services hosting, via cloud computing.
"Our next facility will be in Prineville, Oregon. This is
still in the planning stages and we have already identified
plenty of renewable sources nearby," Oppenheimer said.
"We haven't finalized our plans for on-site generation, but
any power we need to run our center in Prineville that we get
from the grid will be 100 percent renewable and locally
generated sources," the Apple CFO said.
SWITCHING TACK
SunPower, now majority-owned by France's Total SA,
makes the most efficient solar panels in the world, according
to industry analysts.
Prices for solar panels - particularly at large-scale solar
plants like the one Apple envisions - have been dropping
rapidly, narrowing the gap with the cost of fossil fuel power.
Analysts say that may encourage some corporations to switch.
"SunPower will take a bite out of Apple's environmental
impact with our highest efficiency solar at their North Carolina
data center, the nation's largest privately-owned solar array,"
SunPower CEO Tom Werner said via email.
Several activist groups have expressed their concerns over
the use of "dirty" power by Apple's data centers, which support
its Internet storage and service-hosting service iCloud. Several
members of Greenpeace staged a protest this week at Apple's
Cupertino campus using a giant "iPod."
Greenpeace, which has also targeted Amazon.com and
Microsoft with clean energy campaigns, saluted Apple's
decision.
"Apple's announcement today is a great sign that Apple is
taking seriously the hundreds of thousands of its customers who
have asked for an iCloud powered by clean energy, not dirty
coal," Greenpeace International Senior IT Analyst Gary Cook said
in a statement.