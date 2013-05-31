TOKYO May 31 Apple Inc raised prices
of iPads and iPods in Japan on Friday, becoming the
highest-profile brand to join a growing list of foreign firms
asking Japanese consumers to pay more as a weakening yen
squeezes profit.
Some U.S. companies have inoculated themselves at least
temporarily against the yen's fall through financial hedging
instruments, while others are charging customers more.
The yen has fallen more than 20 percent against the
U.S. dollar since mid-November when then-opposition leader
Shinzo Abe, who is now prime minister, prescribed a dose of
radical monetary easing to reverse years of sliding consumer
prices as part of a deflation-fighting policy, dubbed
"Abenomics."
The Bank of Japan, under a new Abe-backed governor, in April
promised to inject $1.4 trillion into the economy in less than
two years to achieve 2 percent inflation in roughly two years.
Price rises are rare in Japan, which has suffered 15 years
of low-grade deflation. A few other foreign brands have also
raised prices on products, providing an early sign of inflation
for Abe and an indication that these companies feel consumer
demand is strong enough to withstand the increases.
Still, price rises would have to spread much more widely,
especially to lower-end discretionary goods, to show that Abe's
aggressive policies are helping reinvigorate the economy.
TIFFANY, COACH, HARLEY
Apple, one of the most visible foreign companies in Japan,
raised the price of iPads by up to 13,000 yen ($130) at its
local stores. The 64-gigabyte iPad will now cost 69,800 yen, up
from 58,800 yen a day ago, an Apple store employee said. The
128-gigabyte model will cost 79,800 yen compared with 66,800
yen.
Apple also upped prices of its iPod music players by as much
as 6,000 yen and its iPad Mini by 8,000 yen.
Mobile phone network operators SoftBank Corp and
KDDI Corp, which offer iPhones and iPads at their
stores, said they had not yet decided on whether to ask
customers to pay more.
By raising prices in response to a weakening yen, Apple
joins Tiffany & Co, which on April 10 raised its prices.
Tiffany said this week that it has seen no slowdown in sales
since the price hike.
Upscale handbag maker Coach Inc told investors in
April that it used hedging strategies to shield itself from
currency fluctuations for the next three quarters. Delta Air
Lines Inc said in an interview that hedging has meant
the currency impact is "minimal."
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc told Reuters in
April that the yen's decline would hit its bottom line, but that
it makes it a point to avoid raising prices when the Japanese
currency slides.
More recently, German appliance maker Miele raised prices of
some products, such as its dishwashers, because of the weaker
yen. Volkswagen AG, the biggest foreign car company
in Japan, this month also increased the recommended prices of 14
car models by an average of 1.5 percent.
Pressure too is mounting on Japanese companies that shifted
production overseas under a stronger yen and now import products
to sell at home.
Speaking to investors on Thursday, Kazunori Takami, the head
of Panasonic Corp's appliance business, said his
company would have to consider shifting production of washing
machines and other appliances sold in the domestic market back
to Japan if the yen-dollar rate weakened beyond 105 yen.
Still, for some companies, the weak yen is helpful.
Caterpillar Inc exports a lot of its equipment from
Japan, and last month said a "weaker yen provides a cost
benefit."