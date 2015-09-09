Eddie Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, discusses Apple TV pricing during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Wednesday its revamped Apple TV will incorporate new content, gaming and shopping apps in its new App Store.

Apple said users will be able to use the new remote with an accelerometer and gyroscope to play interactive, multi-player games. The company also announced that Airbnb, real estate company Zillow Group (ZG.O) and luxury shopping platform Gilt will also have customised apps for the Apple TV.

The new Apple TV will start at $149 and be available starting late October.

