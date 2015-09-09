(Rewrites throughout with description of new Apple TV product,
investor comment.)
By Julia Love
SAN FRANCISCO Sept 9 Apple Inc Chief
Executive Tim Cook unveiled a new version of its Apple TV
product with an app store and a voice-controlled remote control,
part of a trio of announcements aimed at revamping its product
line.
Cook described the new Apple TV, a product which the company
long called a 'hobby', as the future of television, offering
personalization and ease of use. It starts at $149.
The announcement came after Cook showed off a big new iPad
aimed at business customers, which has an optional "Pencil"
stylus and keyboard. He also began describing an updated pair of
iPhones that feature a so-called '3D touch' interface and other
upgrades.
Still, Apple shares reversed early gains and were down about
1 percent at $111.18 midway through the presentation,
replicating a pattern in which investors tend to "sell on the
news" during Apple product events.
"People love to hate Apple announcements because the
expectations are so high and they can never clear that bar,"
said Kevin Landis, portfolio manager of the $111 million
Firsthand Technology Opportunities fund, which has Apple as its
second-largest position.
Demonstrations of the new Apple TV showed tricks to make
viewing easier: digital assistant Siri, which is behind the
voice control, can rewind a video for 15 seconds and turn on
subtitles, when a viewer asks something like "What did she say"?
"We've been working really hard, and really long," on TV,
Cook said, emphasizing the word 'long' in a nod to the time it
has taken the company to produce an ambitious TV product.
Twitter users were generally impressed with Apple TV, with
some people joking that they would have to buy a TV to use the
Siri remote and app store.
"I'm all about this new #AppleTV. Shut up and take my
money," wrote Twitter user Ethan Anderton.
The new TV will run on an app store also will let developers
create new software for Apple TV, including video games.
Nearly 20 percent of U.S. broadband households own at least
one streaming media player, and Apple has a long way to go in
the market, according to data from research firm Parks
Associates.
Roku is the leader in streaming media boxes, accounting for
34 percent of all streaming devices sold in the United States in
2014, according to Parks. Google Inc's Chromecast and
Amazon.com Inc's Fire TV were next. The Apple TV box
came in fourth.
Landis said that while he liked the updated TV product "the
numbers are so small that they won't move the needle because the
iPhone is such a big business now."
Cook began the morning by talking up the Apple Watch, saying
customer satisfaction for the new product was 97 percent. Apple
is working with French luxury goods maker Hermes on a
new watch collection, and Facebook Messenger is coming to
the device, he added.
He then rolled out the "iPad Pro" with a 12.9 inch screen
and said it had performance similar to a desktop computer. Apple
showed off a "smart" keyboard and a stylus called "Pencil".
Apple said it had partnered with Cisco Systems Inc
and IBM to help power the iPad pro, which it said is up
to 1.8 times faster and has a 10-hour battery life. Apple
announced partnerships with former rival Microsoft Corp
and Adobe Systems, as well.
Many people on Twitter seemed unimpressed by the new iPad
and lamented its large size, however, as well as the $99 price
of the Pencil. The new iPad will start at $799.
The Apple event also featured updated versions of its
iPhone, which drove nearly two-thirds of the company's $49.6
billion in revenue in the most recent quarter.
But a year after Apple rolled out iPhones with larger
screens, touching off a frenzy of sales that saw revenue in the
most recent quarter increase 32.5 percent from the same quarter
a year ago, the latest upgrades may leave some investors and
consumers underwhelmed.
"It's getting harder and harder for Apple to compete against
itself," said analyst Bob O'Donnell of TECHnalysis Research.
Apple shares are up more than 14 percent over the last year,
although they are down nearly 12 percent in the last three
months.
Fortunately for Apple, most consumers buy smartphones under
a two-year upgrade cycle, meaning the company will still likely
scoop up a lot of sales, said analyst Patrick Moorhead of Moor
Insights & Strategy.
"The key point of reference is not how the new phone
compares to the iPhone 6, it's how it compares to the iPhone
5s," he said.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Richwine, Yasmeen Abutaleb, David
Randall and Peter Henderson; Editing by Christian Plumb and
Stephen R. Trousdale)