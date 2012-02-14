Feb 14 A Chinese tech firm claiming to own
the "iPad" trademark plans to seek a ban on shipments of Apple
Inc's computer tablets into and out of China, a lawyer
for the company, Proview Technology (Shenzhen), said on Tuesday.
The company triumphed over Apple in a lawsuit in southern
China late last year and is looking to enforce the court ruling.
Proview is petitioning Chinese customs to stop shipments of
Apple iPads, lawyer Xie Xianghui told Asian Legal Business, a
Thomson Reuters publication.
Proview's latest salvo comes a day after media reports that
authorities in some Chinese cities had ordered retailers to stop
selling Apple's iPad due to the dispute.
Apple said it had bought the worldwide rights to the
trademark long ago.
"We bought Proview's worldwide rights to the iPad trademark
in 10 different countries several years ago. Proview refuses to
honor their agreement with Apple in China and a Hong Kong court
has sided with Apple in this matter," an Apple spokeswoman said.