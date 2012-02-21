By Melanie Lee
SHANGHAI Feb 21 Apple Inc's
trademark battle moves to one of China's richest cities on
Wednesday when a Shanghai court will deliberate a request by
troubled technology company Proview to halt the sale of iPads
across the city.
Proview Technology (Shenzhen) claims it owns the iPad
trademark in China and a Shenzhen court ruled in its favour last
December. Proview has since launched a multi-pronged approach to
get Apple's iPads off the shelves -- with mixed success.
Apple's iPad has a huge lead over rival tablet PCs in China
with a 76 percent share. But it's not only the consumer market
in China that is important for Apple because the country is also
a major production base for the iPad and other Apple products.
Indeed, Proview Technology (Shenzhen) has already petitioned
Chinese customs to stop shipments of the iPad in and out of
China, although authorities have indicated such a ban would be
difficult to impose.
Previous court rulings have covered specific retailers in
smaller cities, but a Shanghai order, if imposed, would eat into
one of Apple's biggest markets in China, which is home to three
of its five flagship stores in China.
"This is a court in Shanghai which means that it has
jurisdiction, and its order should be observed in Shanghai,
which is one of the biggest cities and biggest markets for Apple
iPads in China," said Kenny Wong, head of Mayer Brown's
intellectual property practice in Hong Kong.
Proview is hoping that the district court will rule in its
favour and grant an injunction to stop the sale of iPads in
Shanghai, Proview's lawyer Roger Xie told Asian Legal Business,
a Thomson Reuters publication, on Tuesday.
Lawyers said the judgement is not expected for a few months
and that Apple would in any case have the option to appeal
should it lose.
Apple disputes Proview's ownership of the trademark, saying
it bought the trademark from Proview in 2009. The firm has
appealed the Shenzhen judgement with a higher court hearing set
for Feb 29 in China's southern province of Guangdong.
Apple's Shanghai unit is the defendant in the case due to be
heard on Wednesday. Losing could mean the city's three Apple
retail stores would have to stop selling the popular tablet PCs.
Apple has two other flagship stores in China, both in Beijing.
Over the past week, Proview's efforts have borne fruit as
local media reported that certain cities have started enforcing
Proview's request to remove the iPads.
Proview's lawyers said on Friday it had won a lawsuit in the
southern city of Huizhou against a retailer selling Apple's
iPads, not boding well for its case in Shanghai.
"The Proview people probably remain fairly confident, in
view of their success in Guangdong province already," Wong said
of the Shanghai hearing on Wednesday.
CONTRASTING FORTUNES
The fortunes of Proview parent, Hong Kong-listed Proview
International Holdings Ltd, stand in stark contrast to Apple's.
Founded by Yang Long-san in 1989, Proview was the first
Taiwanese technology company to list in Hong Kong and by the end
of the 1990s numbered itself among the top five computer monitor
makers.
In 1999 it partnered with U.S. chip maker National
Semiconductor to launch the I-PAD, a stripped-down desktop
computer whose main selling points were its Internet
connectivity and ease of use.
Proview continued to grow, shifting from computer monitors
to become the world's third-largest OEM manufacturer of flat
panel TVs. But by August 2009, when Apple began trademark talks
through a proxy, Proview had been badly hammered by the
financial crisis.
Since then things have only gotten worse. Trading of its
stock was suspended in Hong Kong in August 2010 after creditors
in China went to court to recover assets. The company faces
delisting in June if it cannot provide the Hong Kong Stock
Exchange with a viable rescue plan.
On Monday, Apple fired its own shot back at Proview,
threatening to sue "individuals and entities" for damages that
may arise from defamatory remarks that hurt Apple's reputation.
In a letter addressed to Yang, who remains chairman of the
China subsidiary, and posted online by IDG News Service, Apple
warned Yang against giving false information to the media and
public ().
Reuters has confirmed its authenticity .
"It is inappropriate to release information
contrary to the facts to the media, especially when such
disclosures have the effect of wrongly causing damage to Apple's
reputation. You will be held legally responsible for such
activity," Apple said.
Calls to Proview went unanswered and Apple declined to
provide fresh comment.