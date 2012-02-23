* Apple averts ban on selling iPads in Shanghai
* Trademark infringement case suspended
* Courtroom battle moves to higher court in southern China
* Battling Chinese firm that says it owns iPad trademark
By Jason Subler and Samuel Shen
SHANGHAI, Feb 23 A Shanghai court has
rejected a request in a trademark case to stop Apple
selling its iPad tablet computers in the city, averting an
embarrassing suspension of iPad sales in its own flagship
stores.
The Shanghai Pudong New Area People's Court denied a request
by Proview Technology (Shenzhen) for the injunction and agreed
to Apple's request that the trademark infringement case be
suspended pending a ruling in a separate case in a higher court.
The decision, announced on Thursday on the court's website,
gives Apple some leeway in a larger battle over the iPad
trademark in China, which is important to Apple not only as a
consumer market, but also because the country is a major
production base for the iPad and other of its products.
Its attention will now shift to the appeal it has filed
against an earlier decision in Proview's favour by a court in
Shenzhen, in the southern province of Guangdong.
"It's a great help to Apple by giving it some breathing
space," said Ren Wenfeng, a lawyer at Guo Ce Law Office, which
is not involved in the Proview-Apple dispute.
"But it's not clear whether Apple will eventually win the
trademark infringement case in China, as the crucial thing will
be the ruling by the Guangdong higher court."
The dispute, which dates back to a disagreement over what
was covered in a deal for the transfer of the iPad trademark to
Apple in 2009, has seen iPads seized by authorities in some
Chinese cities.
Proview, which maintains that it holds the iPad trademark in
China, has been suing Apple in various jurisdictions in the
country for trademark infringement, while also using the courts
to get retailers in some smaller cities to stop selling the
tablet PCs.
IMPORTANT PRECEDENT
An injunction on iPad sales in cosmopolitan Shanghai would
have dealt a bigger blow than the earlier cases, as it would
have forced the U.S. tech giant to remove the tablet PCs from
the shelves of its three own stores in Shanghai, one of its
biggest markets.
"This is a wrong decision," Roger Xie, Proview's lawyer,
said by telephone. "We will submit an application for the court
to reconsider its decision."
The outcome of the broader dispute, which Proview has said
it is willing to settle out of court, will now hinge largely on
the decision of the higher court in Guangdong, with a hearing in
that case scheduled for Feb. 29.
A decision against Apple in that case would set a precedent
that would create an uphill battle in other cases in lower
courts around the country.
Proview and its eight main creditors, which include lenders
such as Bank of China , China Minsheng
Banking Corp and China Merchants Bank Co
Ltd , would prefer an out-of-court
settlement with a sum of compensation, executives close to the
situation said.
Proview's parent, Hong Kong-listed Proview International
Holdings Ltd, was the first Taiwanese technology
company to list in Hong Kong, and by the end of the 1990s
numbered itself among the top five computer monitor makers.
In 1999 it partnered with U.S. chip maker National
Semiconductor to launch the I-PAD, a stripped-down desktop
computer whose main selling points were its Internet
connectivity and ease of use.
Proview continued to grow, shifting from computer monitors
to become the world's third-largest OEM manufacturer of flat
panel TVs, but by August 2009, when Apple began trademark talks
through a proxy, Proview had been badly hammered by the
financial crisis.
Trading of its stock was suspended in Hong Kong in August
2010 after creditors in China went to court to recover assets.
The company faces delisting in June if it cannot provide the
Hong Kong Stock Exchange with a viable rescue plan.