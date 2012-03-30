* Settlement could come within next few weeks -sources
* Expected to give retailers more power to set prices
* Amazon, consumers seen as winners
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, March 30 The Justice Department
could reach a settlement in the next few weeks with Apple Inc
and some of the major publishers suspected of colluding
to push up electronic book prices, according to two people close
to the negotiations.
While negotiations are still fluid, the settlement is
expected to eliminate Apple's so-called "most favored nation"
status, which had prevented the publishers from selling
lower-priced e-books through rival retailers such as Amazon.com
Inc or Barnes & Noble Inc, the people said.
The deal could also force a shift, at least temporarily, in
pricing control from publishers to retailers, one of the people
said.
Such a move to a "wholesale model" would not only benefit
consumers but also Amazon, which had been the leading bargain
e-book retailer with its Kindle reader.
"It would be a positive for Amazon because the company's
greatest strength is as a high-volume, low-price retailer and
the wholesale model plays into that," said Jim Friedland, an
analyst at Cowen & Co.
The Justice Department is seeking to unravel agreements
Apple secured from five publishers about two years ago, as the
Silicon Valley company was launching its iPad and was seeking to
break up Amazon's dominance in the digital book market.
The publishers are Simon & Schuster Inc, a unit of CBS Corp
; Lagardere SCA's Hachette Book Group; Pearson
Plc's Penguin Group (USA); Macmillan, a unit of
Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH; and HarperCollins
Publishers Inc, a unit of News Corp.
The Justice Department declined comment. Apple did not reply
to calls seeking comment. The publishers involved either did not
return telephone calls or declined comment.
As part of the agreements with Apple, the publishers shifted
to an "agency model" that allowed them to set the price of
e-books and give Apple a 30 percent cut.
Prior to that, Amazon had operated on the wholesale model,
in which publishers sold books to retailers, which were then
free to set whatever price they wanted.
Amazon was able to charge only $9.99 for many e-books,
sometimes pricing new releases or popular e-books below cost, to
draw in shoppers.
The tactic worried publishers who felt readers might get
used to cheaper books and that Amazon would gain more market
power, putting downward pressure on sales and prices of physical
books.
The Apple agreements effectively barred publishers from
allowing rival retailers such as Amazon to sell the same e-books
at lower prices.
Friedland estimated that a switch back to the wholesale
model could increase Amazon's revenues by about $1.1 billion
this year and $1.6 billion in 2013, although gross profit may
not increase as much because of the expected discounts.
The impact on Apple is expected to be minimal. Apple
generates about $50 million from e-book sales, a tiny portion of
its revenue of more than $100 billion.
GROWING PRICES
The Justice Department and the European Commission are
examining whether the way that Apple reached its agreements with
the publishers rose to the level of violations of antitrust law.
While agency pricing itself is legal, the Justice Department
believes that publishers may have colluded to implement it with
e-book retailers.
Apple's push for agency pricing was detailed in Walter
Isaacson's biography of Apple founder Steve Jobs, who died last
October. Jobs was aware of publishers' frustration with Amazon's
low-price strategy and took advantage of it, according to the
book.
Isaacson quotes Jobs as saying: "So we told the publishers,
'We'll go to the agency model, where you set the price, and we
get our 30 percent and yes, the customer pays a little more but
that's what you want anyway.' ... So they went to Amazon and
said, 'You're going to sign an agency contract or we're not
going to give you the books.'"
When Apple entered the digital books market with its iPad in
January 2010, Amazon had nearly 90 percent of the e-book market.
Amazon now has about 65 percent of the e-book market, while
Barnes & Noble has 20 percent and Apple has 10 percent at most,
according to Cowen & Co estimates.
As the market shifted, prices have risen.
A class action lawsuit against Apple and the publishers that
was brought last year in a Manhattan court on behalf of e-book
customers said the price of e-books sold by the five publishers
rose 30 to 50 percent in just a few months after Apple reached
its deals.
Despite the higher prices, the digital book market has
continued to grow rapidly.
The e-book industry has grown from $78 million in sales in
2008 to $1.7 billion in 2011, according to Albert Greco, a
book-industry expert at the business school of Fordham
University.
Greco estimates e-book sales will be $3.55 billion in 2012.
In its request to dismiss the private lawsuit, Apple said it
individually negotiated separate vertical agreements with each
of the publishers and it insisted on agency pricing because it
had "no desire to incur the losses that would flow from
retailing in such an environment."
Andrew Gavil, who teaches antitrust at the Howard University
School of Law, said the consumer would win under a Justice
Department settlement that rips up the agency model, even
temporarily.
"The consumer will be the short-term winner because the
autonomy to set the price of e-books will go back to Amazon.
Manufacturers may have to lower the price of hard cover books.
They may have to adjust their expectations of profits of hard
copy books," said Gavil.