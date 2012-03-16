By Ronald Grover
| March 16
March 16 The U.S. radio program "This
American Life" has retracted an episode critical of working
conditions at a Chinese factory that makes iPhones and iPads for
Apple Inc, saying it had contained "numerous
fabrications."
Friday night's edition of the program, which is produced by
Chicago radio station WBEZ and distributed by Public Radio
International, would detail errors in the story that described
working conditions at a Foxconn Technology factory in Shenzhen,
China, the producers said.
The retracted episode, which aired on Jan. 6, relied for
some of its information on a one-man theatrical show by actor
Mike Daisey: "The Agony and the Ecstasy of Steve Jobs."
"Daisey lied to me and to This American Life producer Brian
Reed," Ira Glass, the program's host and executive producer,
said in an emailed statement.
Rob Schmitz, a correspondent for American Public Media's
Marketplace, contacted Daisey's Chinese interpreter, Li Guiden,
who disputed much of what the actor had been telling audiences
since 2010 and what he said on the radio program, the statement
said.
Apple warned the producers about the show before it aired,
according to a source with knowledge of the conversation.
Apple was contacted while the show was being researched and
denied its allegations, including that workers were poisoned on
an iPhone assembly line by a chemical called n-hexane, the
source said.
Apple has not commented publicly on the issue.
Saying "what I do it not journalism," Daisey defended his
work in a blog: "My show is a theatrical piece whose goal is to
create a human connection between our gorgeous devices and the
brutal circumstances from which they emerge."
Daisey says he regrets that he allowed "This American Life"
to air an excerpt from his monologue.