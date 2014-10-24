Oct 24 Consumer advocate Ralph Nader sent a
letter to Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook urging the
company to reduce its spending on share buybacks and use the
money to raise wages, the Wall Street Journal reported.
"... Poverty wages and harmful conditions are a consequence
of tolerating outrageous stock buybacks," wrote the five-time
presidential candidate in his letter published by the Journal.
(on.wsj.com/ZQgyyy)
"Designed by Apple in California has a nicer ringer to it
than assembled by workers paid about a dollar per hour, working
11-hour shifts, and sleeping eight to a room in the Jabil
Circuit corporate dormitories in Wuxi, China," wrote Nader in
the letter dated Oct. 23.
Contract electronics maker Jabil's top customers
include Apple.
Apple was not immediately available for comment.
Nader's letter comes in contrast to billionaire
activist-investor Carl Icahn's opinion, who earlier this month
urged the iPhone maker's board to buy back more shares using its
$133 billion cash pile.
Early this month, more than 1,000 employees went on strike
at a China factory run by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd
(Foxconn) demanding higher wages and better benefits.
Hon Hai assembles Apple's iPhones, iPads and laptops.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)