(Adds Apple comment and detail on Apple labor practices)
Oct 24 Consumer advocate Ralph Nader sent a
letter to Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook
urging the company to reduce its spending on share buybacks and
use the money to raise wages, the Wall Street Journal reported
on Friday.
The five-time presidential candidate wrote in a letter
published by the paper that poverty wages and harmful conditions
are "a consequence of tolerating outrageous stock buybacks." (on.wsj.com/ZQgyyy)
"'Designed by Apple in California' has a nicer ring to it
than 'assembled by workers paid about a dollar per hour, working
11-hour shifts, and sleeping eight to a room in the Jabil
Circuit corporate dormitories in Wuxi, China'," wrote Nader in
the letter dated Oct. 23.
Apple is one of the top customers of contract electronics
maker Jabil.
Apple declined to comment on Nader's letter, which echoes
criticism from labor activists and right groups. Nader's
critique comes as billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn
continues to urge the iPhone maker to buy back more shares using
its $133 billion cash pile.
The iPhone maker has drawn fire in the past over practices
at its manufacturing partners, most of which are based in China.
A rash of suicides in 2010 at Foxconn, Apple's main
manufacturer, prompted widespread scrutiny in 2011 of working
conditions across its supply chain.
The iPhone maker has since stepped up audits of its
manufacturing partners and enlisted the services of the
Washington-based Fair Labor Association. The organization has
conducted regular reviews and reported on improvements in areas
such as overtime and pay while saying more could be done.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel and Alden Bentley)