China launches first cargo spacecraft as part of space station goal
BEIJING China launched its first cargo spacecraft on Thursday, taking another step towards its goal of establishing a permanently manned space station by 2022.
TOKYO Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp (6723.T) has talked with several companies, including Apple Inc (AAPL.O), on a possible sale of its display chip design unit, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.
The source declined to comment further on the status of the talks.
Renesas has been restructuring to focus on its business supplying semiconductors to the automotive sector and said on Wednesday it was considering a sale of Renesas SP Drivers, but declined to comment further.
The Nikkei business daily said Apple was in talks to buy the unit and could pay 50 billion yen, with a transaction due to be completed by summer.
Apple did not respond to an email request for comment.
(Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Dominic Lau)
BEIJING China launched its first cargo spacecraft on Thursday, taking another step towards its goal of establishing a permanently manned space station by 2022.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. A scaled-down, two-man U.S.-Russian crew blasted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Thursday for a six-hour ride to the International Space Station, a NASA TV broadcast showed.