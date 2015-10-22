By Valerie Volcovici and Julia Love
| WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Oct 21 Apple announced
Wednesday it will build 200 megawatts of solar energy projects
in China and work with local suppliers to source more renewable
energy, its latest moves to green its Chinese supply chain amid
criticism that its local partners are heavy polluters.
In addition to bringing on an additional 200 MW in northern,
eastern and southern China, the tech giant said it will launch
an initiative to "drive its manufacturing partners to become
more energy efficient and to use clean energy for their
manufacturing operations."
Apple said the 200 megawatts projects will produce the
equivalent of the energy used by more by than 265,000 Chinese
homes in a year.
As part of Wednesday's announcement, major Apple supplier
Foxconn said it will build 400 MW of solar energy
projects by 2018, starting in Henan province.
"These projects go beyond Apple's operations in China to
help our suppliers adopt clean renewable energy," Lisa Jackson,
Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy and Social
Initiatives, said in a statement.
The announcement comes months after Apple said it would
build its first major solar energy project in China, two 20 MW
solar farms in Sichuan province, with solar developer SunPower
.
The company now says its China operations are "carbon
neutral" because the solar installations produce more energy
than is used at its offices and retail stores throughout the
country.
Four years ago, Chinese environmental groups accused Apple
of turning a blind eye as its suppliers polluted the country by
emitting toxic gases and discharging heavy metal sludge, among
other practices.
In the United States, Apple was criticized by environmental
group Greenpeace in 2012 for relying too heavily on
fossil-fuel-based energy to power its energy-hungry data
centers.
On Wednesday, Greenpeace said the company had taken a "major
step forward" in greening its supply chain.
"We hope that Samsung, Microsoft and other IT companies will
follow their lead in manufacturing their cutting-edge devices
with a 21st century energy supply," said Gary Cook, IT policy
analyst at Greenpeace.
The programs will avoid over 20 million tons of greenhouse
gas emissions in China between now and 2020, according to Apple.
Apple has also taken steps to operate more cleanly in its
home state of California. In February, the iPhone maker said it
would buy about $850 million of power from a new California
solar farm to cut its energy bill and supply electricity for its
new campus in Silicon Valley as well as other offices and
stores.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; and Julia Love; Editing by
Leslie Adler)