(Removes extraneous word 'late' from paragraph 1)
May 5 Apple Inc granted its new retail
chief 113,334 restricted stock units, the company said in a
regulatory filing on Monday, valued at $68.1 million based on
Monday's closing share price.
Angela Ahrendts, a senior vice president and the
highest-ranking woman executive at the company, will receive the
shares spread over several different vesting periods between
June 1, 2014 and June 14, 2018.
Ahrendts is the first woman to join Apple's executive team
in nearly a decade and will take on an expanded role, overseeing
its vast network of stores that employs about 42,400 people and
online teams. Apple announced the appointment in October, but
Ahrendts only started her job at Apple on May 1.
Prior to joining Apple, Ahrendts served as the CEO of
Burberry Group Plc, where she oversaw a doubling in
sales and a 250-percent jump in the shares of the British
fashion brand.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)