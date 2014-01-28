SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc (AAPL.O) more than doubled sales of iPads in mainland China during the holiday quarter, and it experienced strong growth in emerging markets like Latin America and Russia, the company's CFO Peter Oppenheimer said on Monday.

Oppenheimer said in an interview he will provide more detail on iPhone sales in China, Apple's second-largest market, during a telephone conference with analysts.

