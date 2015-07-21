Bitcoin surges to all-time high above $1,700
NEW YORK Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday as demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.
SAN FRANCISCO Sales of Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) smartwatch have exceeded internal expectations since the device's April launch, Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.
He also said a strong dollar has created challenges for Apple. Gains in the dollar versus other currencies in recent quarters have cut into the revenue of many U.S. multinationals that sell products overseas.
(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Richard Chang)
NEW YORK Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday as demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.
HANOVER, Germany Volkswagen on Wednesday rejected investor calls for the carmaker to publish the results of a key investigation into its diesel emissions cheating scandal, saying it was unable to do so for legal reasons.