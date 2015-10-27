BRIEF-Millennial says Farhad Abasov appointed as chief executive officer
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 27 Apple Inc did not see any kind of slowdown in its increasingly important China market in the fiscal fourth quarter, Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri told Reuters in a phone interview on Tuesday.
"We continue to have wonderful success there," Maestri said. (Reporting by Julia Love, writing by Noel Randewich)
HONG KONG, May 8 Macau plans to add security features to ATMs to monitor withdrawals, authorities in the world's largest gambling hub said as the Chinese territory seeks to further tighten restrictions on cash flows out of the mainland. Macau is a special administrative region of China and the announcement of the plans coincides with a visit by Zhang Dejiang, the head of China's parliament and its third-most powerful leader.