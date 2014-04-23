(Adds details from release, Icahn's tweet, updates share
reaction)
By Edwin Chan
SAN FRANCISCO, April 23 Apple Inc has
approved another $30 billion in share buybacks till the end of
2015 and authorized a rarely seen seven-for-one stock split,
addressing calls to share more of its cash hoard while
broadening the stock's appeal to individual investors.
The company also approved a roughly 8 percent increase in
its quarterly dividend to $3.29 per share.
Activist investor Carl Icahn, who had famously called on the
iPhone maker to boost its buyback program, tweeted his approval
of the move on Wednesday.
Shares of the company, which have remain mired around the
$500 to $550 range since the start of the year, jumped 7 percent
to $561.51 in after-hours trade.
On Wednesday, Apple reported sales of 43.7 million iPhones
in the quarter ended March, far outpacing the roughly 38 million
that Wall Street had predicted. That drove a 4.6 percent rise in
revenue to $45.6 billion - a record for any non-holiday quarter
- and beating Wall Street's projections for about $43.5 billion.
But whether Apple can again produce a revolutionary new
product remains the central question in investors' and Silicon
Valley executives' minds. The smartphone market is maturing and
rivals like Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Google
Inc are taking chunks out of its mobile-device market
share.
Many hope that the next iPhone, which sources have said will
sport a larger screen with new display technology, will provide
a timely lift to the company's bottom line come September, when
Apple usually introduces the latest version of its core product.
Speculation persists that the company will take the lead in
wearable devices with a smartwatch or other gadget, given that
Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has spoken about "new product
categories" for 2014.
For now, the company's momentum in China and emerging
markets has been the topic of much discussion in investor
circles. On Wednesday, Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri told
Reuters the jump in iPhone sales was "very broad-based," but
singled out greater China and Japan, where business got a boost
from the recent inclusion of NTT Docomo and China Mobile as
carrier partners.
Overall revenue from greater China, which includes Hong Kong
and Taiwan, climbed 13 percent to $9.29 billion in the quarter.
Japanese sales rose 26 percent to $3.96 billion.
(Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Bernard Orr)