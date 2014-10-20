SAN FRANCISCO Oct 20 Apple Inc posted better-than-expected revenue after its best new-iPhone launch on record, pushing sales of the smartphone to 39.27 million in the September quarter.

Sales of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus began in September, helping Apple chalk up a 12.2 percent jump in revenue last quarter to $42.12 billion. That surpassed the roughly 38 million some on Wall Street had expected, and did not include sales in China, its largest market outside of the United States. (Reporting by Christina Farr and Edwin Chan; Editing by Chris Reese)