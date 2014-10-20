SAN FRANCISCO Oct 20 Apple Inc posted
better-than-expected revenue after its best new-iPhone launch on
record, pushing sales of the smartphone to 39.27 million in the
September quarter.
Sales of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus began in September, helping
Apple chalk up a 12.2 percent jump in revenue last quarter to
$42.12 billion. That surpassed the roughly 38 million some on
Wall Street had expected, and did not include sales in China,
its largest market outside of the United States.
(Reporting by Christina Farr and Edwin Chan; Editing by Chris
Reese)