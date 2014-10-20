(Adds links to Breakingviews, Interview)
By Christina Farr and Edwin Chan
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 20 Apple Inc
forecast a strong holiday quarter after a better-than-expected
16 percent jump in iPhone sales, and the strongest growth in Mac
computer shipments in years helped the company surpass Wall
Street's targets.
The company on Monday projected stronger-than-expected
revenue of $63.5 billion to $66.5 billion in the December
quarter, when new iPads and iPhones vie with rival devices from
Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc for
consumers' holiday outlays.
Shares of Apple rose 1.3 percent to about $101.10 in
after-hours trade.
But sales of the iPad, which helped launch the mainstream
tablet market in 2010, slid for the third straight quarter. A
gradual decline in tablet demand worldwide has worried investors
already concerned with Apple's slowing growth, who are awaiting
a new device that can energize its expansion.
Sales of Apple's tablet slid more than 7 percent from the
previous quarter to 12.3 million units, and were down 13 percent
from the year-ago period.
Some investors hope that Apple's recently forged alliance
with International Business Machines Corp, intended to
drive tablet and phone sales to corporate customers, may help
reverse a decline in sales of the tablet device.
Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said in an interview
that the pair of tech giants had already signed on 50
"foundational" or initial clients, and the two intend to
introduce their first jointly designed software apps next month.
"The level of interest from the corporate world has been
incredible," Maestri said.
WAX AND WANE
Apple's fortunes, however, still largely hinge on the
iPhone, which accounts for half its business, and the company's
ability to again re-define markets with new technology gadgets.
The Apple Watch, the company's entry in the nascent wearables
category, will not hit store shelves till 2015.
Orders for the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus began in September,
helping Apple chalk up a 12.2 percent jump in revenue last
quarter to $42.12 billion. That exceeded the roughly $39.9
billion that Wall Street analysts had predicted, on average.
The new iPhone, which comes in larger sizes and a heftier
price tag, marks Apple's best product launch on record. That
helped push overall smartphone sales to 39.27 million in the
September quarter, beating the roughly 38 million some on Wall
Street had anticipated.
Maestri said in an interview that the new iPhones, which
went on sale just last week in China, had already surpassed the
previous-generation model in terms of volume.
The company also posted the strongest percentage growth in
Mac sales, of 21 percent to 5.5 million units, since the
December quarter of 2011.
