SAN FRANCISCO Oct 27 Apple Inc painted
a rosy picture for its new iPhones on Tuesday, but a sequential
slowdown of overall sales in China cast doubt on the strength of
its business in the world's most important market for
smartphones.
Shares of the world's most profitable company initially rose
after hours as Apple beat Wall Street's sales and profit
forecasts, but gave up those gains later as concerns crept in.
Apple's quarterly sales in Greater China nearly doubled from
a year ago to $12.52 billion, accounting for nearly a fourth of
its total revenue.
"We continue to have wonderful success there," Chief
Financial Officer Luca Maestri told Reuters, adding that Apple
now has 25 stores in China and is opening a new one roughly
every month.
But investors worried that China sales dipped from the
quarter immediately before it, when Apple notched $13.2 billion
in revenue there. The sequential decline is important as many
analysts believe China is poised to replace the United States as
Apple's biggest market.
The world's largest company by market value said it sold
about 48.05 million iPhones worldwide in its fiscal fourth
quarter, slightly below analysts' average forecast of 48.72
million, according to a poll by Fortune magazine.
For the current quarter, which will include a full three
months of sales of the new iPhone 6s and 6s Plus models, Apple
forecast revenue between $75.5 billion and $77.5 billion. The
company's generally conservative forecast was in line with Wall
Street's average estimate of $77.17 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The street was fearing soft guidance and instead got a good
December outlook," said Daniel Ives, an analyst at FBR Capital
Markets.
Morningstar analyst Brian Colello said the forecast was
slightly below expectations but investors were pricing in a
worse outcome, which was why the stock initially rose after
hours.
Boosted by a new pink or 'rose gold' color option, Apple
posted record sales of its latest iPhones in the first weekend
that they hit stores in late September. The latest quarter only
included two days of sales of the new iPhones.
The release of the iPhone 6 set off a sales frenzy last
year, propelling Apple to the most profitable quarter ever for a
U.S. company.
Analyst Shannon Cross of Cross Research said Apple's
guidance for the current quarter suggested the company can top
its success last year. "It suggests that they are definitely up
to the task," she said.
Apple's net income rose to $11.12 billion, or $1.96 per
share, in the quarter ended Sept. 26, up from $8.47 billion, or
$1.42 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose about 22 percent to $51.50 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.88 per share
and revenue of $51.11 billion.
Apple's shares, which fell steeply in mid-August as concerns
about the company's business in China hit fever pitch, were
trading at $114.80 after the bell.
