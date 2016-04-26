By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, April 26 Apple Inc on Tuesday
is likely to report its first decline in revenue in more than a
decade, and analysts expect to hear bad news on iPhone sales,
but traders in the options market are not running scared.
Relative to bullish bets, the cost of bearish options on
Apple is now near the low end of the range they have inhabited
over the last year, as traders await what they hope will be
encouraging guidance - including a possible increase in
dividends and buybacks - along with the weaker sales.
When compared with 30-day bullish Apple options, the cost of
bearish options is lower than about 85 percent of the time over
the last year, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.
The stock's 30-day at-the-money implied volatility, a gauge
of the risk of large moves in the shares, is at 28.4 percent,
about the lowest it has been ahead of earnings for the last six
quarters.
In January, Apple, the world's most valuable publicly traded
company, forecast its first revenue drop in 13 years and posted
the slowest-ever increase in iPhone shipments, suggesting the
technology company's period of exponential growth may be ending.
A less-than-stellar report from the company, however, may to
an extent be baked into the price of its shares, analysts said.
"They have been talking about it for long enough," said
Scott Fullman, chief strategist at Revere Securities LLC.
Fullman's family has a position in Apple stock.
Apple shares are down about 20 percent over the last year,
compared with a 1.1 percent dip in the S&P 500 index. On
Tuesday, the shares fell 0.3 percent to $104.66, a six-week low.
"People are also maybe hoping that there's going to be
something said that will help prop the stock up," Fullman said.
An increase in Apple's 47 cent quarterly cash dividend and a
boost to its stock buyback plan could be good news for the
shares.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Amit Daryanani said he expects
Apple to raise its dividend by 10 percent to 15 percent and bump
up buyback authorizations by a comparable percent, he said in a
note on Sunday.
Some investors are willing to look past a weak earnings
report and focus on future quarters.
"You could have some weakness this quarter with the average
selling price on the iPhone. That wouldn't disturb me," said
Mariann Montagne, senior investment analyst at Gradient
Investments in Minneapolis. Gradient owns shares of Apple.
"This is something that we can ride through," she said.
Analysts on average expect earnings of $2 per share and
revenue of $51.97 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)