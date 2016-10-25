Oct 25 Apple Inc sold more iPhones than
Wall Street had expected in the latest quarter, and the company
forecast higher-than-expected revenue for the critical
holiday-shopping season.
The world's most valuable publicly traded company said on
Tuesday it sold 45.51 million iPhones in the three months ended
Sept. 24, beating the average analysts' estimate of 44.8
million, according to research firm FactSet StreetAccount.
However, it was the third quarter in a row of falling iPhone
sales. Apple sold 48.05 million smartphones in the year-earlier
period.
Apple forecast revenue of between $76 billion and $78
billion for the current quarter. Analysts, on average, had
expected $75.08 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue in the latest quarter fell 9 percent to $46.85
billion, the third straight decline.
That meant annual revenue fell for the first time since
2001, highlighting the slowdown in the smartphone market as well
as intensifying competition, particularly from Chinese rivals.
Analysts had expected revenue of $46.94 billion in the
quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)