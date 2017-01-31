Jan 31 Apple Inc reported a
bigger-than-expected rise in iPhone sales for the holiday
quarter but forecast current-quarter revenue below estimates as
customers hold back on phone upgrades in anticipation of the
launch of the 10th-anniversary iPhone.
Apple sold 78.29 million iPhones in the first quarter ended
Dec. 31, up from 74.78 million last year, marking the first
quarterly growth in iPhone sales in a year.
Analysts on average had estimated iPhone sales of 77.42
million, according to research firm FactSet StreetAccount.
The results, which reflected the first full quarter of
iPhone 7 sales, come at a time when global demand for
smartphones is slowing and cheaper Android alternatives are
flooding the market.
Apple's services business, which includes the App Store,
Apple Pay and iCloud, recorded an 18.4 percent growth in
revenue, helped by the popularity of games such as Pokemon Go
and Super Mario Run and higher revenue from subscriptions.
The company forecast total revenue of between $51.5 billion
and $53.5 billion for the current quarter. Analysts, on average,
had expected revenue of $53.79 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's net income fell to $17.89 billion, or $3.36
per share, in the quarter from $18.36 billion, or $3.28 per
share a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected $3.21 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 3.3 percent to $78.35 billion in the quarter,
compared with the average estimate of $77.25 billion.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)