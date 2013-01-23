SAN FRANCISCO Jan 23 Apple Inc : * CFO says company to breakout greater China results going forward * CFO says over $94 billion of company's $137.1 billion total cash was offshore * CEO addresses rumors of production cuts, says 'suggest it's good to question

the accuracy of any kind of rumor about plans' * CEO: Apple 'could not build enough ipad minis to come into a demand balance' * Apple inc CFO says continuously assessing cash situation,

considering increasing stock buyback and dividend programs * CEO says greater china revenue was $7.3 billion, up 60 percent from year ago * CEO says tv remains 'area of intense interest', 'lot we can contribute in

this space' * CFO says expects large year-over-year increase but typical sequential decline

in ipad sales in fiscal Q2