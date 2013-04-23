New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 23 Apple Inc : * CEO says 'acknowledge that our growth rate has slowed and our margins have
decreased from the exceptionally high level we experienced in 2012' * CEO says decline in stock price has been 'very frustrating to all of us' but
company 'remains very strong' * CEO says will review cash allocation strategy each year * CFO says ipod touch continues to account for over half of all ipods sold
during the quarter. * CFO says 300 million people now using icloud * CFO says company expects to open 30 new retail stores in fiscal 2013 * CFO says expects to borrow in United States for expanded capital return
program * CEO says got 'really great stuff' coming in fall and 'across all of 2014' * CFO says ipad mini margins 'significantly' below corporate average * CFO says company willing to make short term trade-offs in profits where it
sees long term potential * CEO cites "new product categories" as one area for potential growth
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.