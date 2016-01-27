By Julia Love
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 26 As red-hot sales in China
show signs of cooling, Apple Inc executives are touting
India's growing appetite for iPhones.
In an earnings call in which the company reported meager
iPhone growth and forecast its first revenue drop in 13 years,
the Indian market stood out as a rare bright spot for Apple.
Sales of the company's flagship smartphone climbed 76
percent in the country from the year-ago quarter, Apple Chief
Financial Officer Luca Maestri said on the call.
And Apple CEO Tim Cook suggested more growth is on the
horizon, noting the median age in India is just 27.
"I see the demographics there also being incredibly great
for a consumer brand, and for people that really want the best
product," Cook said. "We have been putting increasingly more
energy in India."
Growth in India is a tantalizing prospect as Apple grapples
with the economic downturn in China, its second largest market.
While revenue in Greater China rose 14 percent in the last
quarter, Apple is beginning to see a shift in the economy,
particularly in Hong Kong, Maestri told Reuters in an interview.
India cannot immediately offset Apple's woes in China, said
analyst Neil Shah of Counterpoint Technology Market Research.
The company averaged only about 450,000 smartphone shipments per
quarter in India in 2015, compared with more than 15 million per
quarter in China, Shah said.
What's more, nearly 70 percent of smartphones sell for less
than $150, leaving just a sliver of the market for Apple's
high-end phones. The company's smartphone market share stands at
less than 2 percent, Shah said.
But the Indian market seems to be turning in Apple's favor.
With 4G coverage spreading, Indian consumers will likely be more
open to investing in smartphones, Shah said.
Young consumers are already willing to spend heavily on the
device at the center of their digital lives. As in China, Apple
products are coveted status symbols.
"The love for the iPhone is there," said Carolina Milanesi,
chief of research and head of U.S. business at Kantar Worldpanel
ComTech, a consumer research firm.
Apple's next task is expanding distribution in India, where
its products are sold through third-party resellers. The company
has filed an application with India's Department of Industrial
Policy and Promotion to open its own stores, an Indian official
told Reuters earlier this month.
(Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale)