* Option pricing suggests implied move of 4 to near 5 pct
* Some traders say investors may be "under-hedged"
* Apple to report quarterly earnings after the bell
By Angela Moon and Doris Frankel
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, July 23 Apple Inc is
not expected to show a big post-earnings swing when it reports
fiscal third-quarter results after the closing bell on Tuesday,
but this could also mean investors are under-hedged in case the
company delivers a shock.
The options market is pricing in a potential move up or down
of 4 to near 5 percent in Apple's stock price following the
results. This is in line with a historic average move of about
4.3 to 4.4 percent over the past four quarters.
"Even though the implied move is relatively in line with
historical movements, it is our belief that implied volatility
is too high ahead of the announcement and that the stock will
move less than expected," said Andrew Keene, president and
founder of options trading firm KeeneOnTheMarket.com in Chicago.
Implied volatility measures the perceived risk of future
stock movements conveyed by option prices.
"Google and Netflix both massively
undershot their implied moves on earnings and we will be trading
Apple expecting the same," Keene said.
Apple shares were down 0.8 percent at $422.82 on the Nasdaq
early on Tuesday afternoon.
The stock's post-earnings moves have been all over the map
in the last year: down 4.3 percent the day after earnings came
out in July 2012, down 1 percent in October 2012, a 12 percent
drop in January 2013, and no move in April.
"Normally what happens into an earnings event is that
implied volatility will run higher as traders and investors look
to protect themselves against any large moves in the stock. We
did not see that this quarter," said Steve Place, founder of
options analytics firm investingwithoptions.com in Austin,
Texas.
The iPhone and iPad maker is expected to post a smaller
quarterly profit and its financial report may come under intense
scrutiny. Revenue is expected to come in flat, while earnings
per share is expected to fall by 21 percent, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The implied volatility for the next 30 days for Apple stands
at 29.4 percent, according to options analytics firm Livevol.
That number compared with the same measure from the past seven
earnings cycles is very low, said Ophir Gottlieb, managing
director of Livevol Inc.
"This tells us that investors are not expecting large
movements and they would be under-hedged if Apple earnings
deviated significantly from what is expected," Place said.
Because of this, investors using short-term volatility
strategies such as selling options to capture premium going into
earnings are exposed to the risk of a larger-than-expected move
in the stock compared with previous quarters, Place said.
"If history repeats, it suggests an options bet on a 4
percent move could prove disastrous from either the long or
short volatility side," said Adam Warner, contributor at
Schaeffer's Investment Research in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Once the most valuable company in the world, Apple's stock
price has hovered between $400 and $450 for months, after
dropping from record high around $705 in September 2012. The
stock has lost nearly 20 percent of its value this year.
The intrinsic value of Apple is estimated at $728, way above
the current share price, according to Thomson Reuters' Starmine.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)