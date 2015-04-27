UPDATE 2-Toyota sees profit sliding 20 pct on U.S. sales incentives, yen gain
* Sees annual operating profit at Y1.6 trln vs Y1.99 trln pvs yr
SAN FRANCISCO, April 27 Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook said on Monday demand continued to outstrip supply for the new Apple Watch, released earlier this month.
"From a demand point of view, it's hard to gauge when you don't have product in stores," said Cook.
He said the iPhone "led the way" in its massive increase in China sales.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Sees annual operating profit at Y1.6 trln vs Y1.99 trln pvs yr
May 10 Wendy's Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly same-restaurant sales and profit, driven by the popularity of its value meals such as "4 for $4" and lower costs.