By Supantha Mukherjee
Sept 19 Apple Inc's iPhone 5 has won
rave reviews from tech bloggers and other reviewers who were
given the faster, slimmer and lighter smartphone ahead of its
release to customers later this week, with CNET describing it as
"flat out lovely."
The new connector to link the iPhone to docking stations got
the thumbs down because it renders existing speakers and other
accessories obsolete, but the phone itself wowed reviewers.
"The iPhone 5 is the iPhone we've wanted since 2010, adding
long-overdue upgrades like a larger screen and faster 4G LTE in
a razor-sharp new design. This is the iPhone, rebooted," wrote
Scott Stein at CNET, a technology website. ()
"The new design is flat-out lovely, both to look at and to
hold".
Britain's Telegraph newspaper swooned that the iPhone 5 is
"arguably the most beautiful object Apple has ever produced" ().
Apple touted the phone as 20 percent lighter than the
previous one but Charles Arthur, writing in Britain's Guardian
newspaper, said this still comes as a surprise when you first
handle it.
"It's really light, making the year-old iPhone 4S feel like
a paperweight," he wrote.
"There's also a subtle friction to the edges and the metal
back that makes it far less likely to slip from your grasp (a
complaint often made of the iPhone 4 and 4S)."().
Walt Mossberg, writing in the Wall Street Journal's All
Things D blog, labeled it the best smartphone on the market but
criticized Apple's new mapping application, which replaced
Google's maps used on older models.
"While Apple's maps feature a 3-D "flyover" view of some
central cities, they lack Google's very useful ground-level
photographic street views," he said.
"They also lack public-transit routing. Apple will instead
link you to third-party transit apps," he added, although he
praised the addition of turn-by-turn map navigation, something
Google had not made available in its iPhone app.().
Buyers have embraced the new iPhone too, buying 2 million
in the first 24 hours of presales in the fastest iPhone launch
ever.
Apple's U.S. online store has imposed a limit of two phones
per customer, with projected delivery dates pushed out to 3-4
weeks.
Apple stock hit an all-time high of $703.50 on Wednesday,
ahead of the phone's official availability on Friday, before
easing back to $701.03, down 0.1 percent.
Time magazine's Harry McCracken said the iPhone 5 compared
well with the Galaxy S3 produced by Samsung, with
whom Apple is locked in a bitter patent fight.
"The Galaxy does more stuff; the iPhone 5 does somewhat
fewer things, but tends to do them better," he wrote. ()
McCracken said the addition of LTE mobile network
connectivity, allowing iPhone 5 users to make use of faster, 4G
networks, was worth the price.
However, David Pogue, in the New York Times, questioned
whether it was worth breaking two-year phone contracts to
upgrade from a year-old iPhone 4S.
"(It's) maybe not worth it for the 5's collection of nips
and tucks. But if you've had the discipline to sit out a couple
of iPhone generations -- wow, are you in for a treat," he wrote.
()
The Huffington Post said the design was a generation ahead
of others while Bloomberg said the iPhone "retains the title of
handsomest phone you can buy." ()
"The fit and finish really are more like a fine wristwatch,
as Apple boasts, than a gadget you might shove into pocket or
purse," wrote Bloomberg's Rich Jaroslovsky. ()
TechCrunch blogger MG Siegler accepted his past liking for
Apple products might color the thinking of some readers but said
the new phone was fantastic.
"Of course, you're probably expecting me to say that. But
that doesn't mean I'm wrong," Siegler argued. "The fact of the
matter is, you can either listen to me or lose out. You're going
to want this phone." ()