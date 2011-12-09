Models pose with the Samsung Galaxy S Android smartphone during its launch ceremony at the headquarters of Samsung Electronics in Seoul June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem/Files

Apple (AAPL.O) appealed a U.S. judge's decision not to block Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) from selling Galaxy smartphones and tablets in the U.S. market, according to a filing on Thursday.

The two companies are engaged in a legal battle that includes more than 20 cases in 10 countries as they jostle for the top spot in the smartphone and tablet markets.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, denied Apple's request for a preliminary injunction to ban Samsung from selling three smartphone models and a tablet.

Banning the sales would give the iPhone and iPad maker crucial leverage in a global patent war between the two companies.

Apple sued Samsung in the United States in April, saying the South Korean company's Galaxy line of mobile phones and tablets "slavishly" copies the iPhone and iPad.

The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of California is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al, 11-1846. (Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco, writing by Noel Randewich; Editing by Gary Hill)